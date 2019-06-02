Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intuit (INTU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $268.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intuit’s third-quarter fiscal 2019 results gained from solid tax season and online ecosystem revenue growth. Growth across its Small Business and Self-Employed segment, backed by rising QuickBooks Online subscribers, is a tailwind. TurboTax Live offering is also a key driver of the Consumer tax business. Moreover, shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help Intuit generate more stable revenues over the long run. Shares outperformed the industry year to date. However, high costs remain a concern. The company expects QuickBooks’ desktop unit to decline in single digits, and desktop ecosystem revenues to be flat in fiscal 2019. Intuit’s business is seasonal and typically generates stronger sales in the second and third quarters, exposing it to risks if the seasons fail to deliver expected performance.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intuit from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.55.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $244.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit has a 1-year low of $182.61 and a 1-year high of $272.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.50%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total value of $16,968,507.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,911,495.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total value of $1,491,758.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $910,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,231 shares of company stock worth $24,236,914. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 379,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Intuit by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

