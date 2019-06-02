Zacks Investment Research Lowers Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Macquarie is well poised to gain from healthy growth opportunities in Atlantic Aviation and IMTT segments in the quarters ahead. The company anticipates that strong GA flight activity, increased market share across the airports operations will benefit Atlantic Aviation segment in 2019. For the IMTT segment, new project wins involving construction of additional capacity and related infrastructure work will be a boon. Although, the company’s expansion initiatives hold good for long-term growth, the high capital expenditure incurred will negatively impact its short-term earnings. The company intends to offset ongoing challenges within the IMTT segment with repurposing and repositioning moves but these initiatives will benefit it only over the long term. Further, the company’s high-debt levels, can prove detrimental to profitability.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MIC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

MIC stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Macquarie Infrastructure has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.18. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.68%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.61 per share, with a total value of $40,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,366,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,783,000 after purchasing an additional 649,619 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 117.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,588,000 after purchasing an additional 622,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,094,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 589,836 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7,403.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 495,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 489,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,761,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,018,000 after purchasing an additional 254,340 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

