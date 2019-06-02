Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quintana Energy Services (QES) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quintana Energy Services Inc. is a provider of diversified oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays. The company’s primary services include directional drilling, pressure pumping, pressure control and wireline services. Quintana Energy Services Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

QES has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered Quintana Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quintana Energy Services from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Quintana Energy Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Quintana Energy Services stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 3.30. Quintana Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.85 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Quintana Energy Services will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quintana Energy Services news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $50,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $66,665 in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Quintana Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 1,761.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

