Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BWX Technologies (BWXT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.83.

BWXT opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 76.60%. The business had revenue of $416.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In other BWX Technologies news, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $293,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,108.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $95,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 384,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,042,000 after acquiring an additional 75,689 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares during the period.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

