Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $223.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.24.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citizens Financial Services news, Director Christopher W. Kunes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Services (CZFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.