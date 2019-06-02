Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $197.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZBRA. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.50.

ZBRA opened at $171.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.42. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $237.15.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 45.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $223,711.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,596,038.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.96, for a total value of $2,004,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,897,399.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,128,028. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

