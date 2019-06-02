Zacks: Lydall, Inc. (LDL) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Lydall’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $48.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lydall an industry rank of 73 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDL. ValuEngine raised Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Lydall from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on Lydall and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lydall during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lydall by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lydall by 501.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Lydall during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lydall during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lydall stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.78. Lydall has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $48.45.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $218.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. Lydall had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

