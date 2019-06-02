Zai Lab (ZLAB) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZLAB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.70 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.07. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

