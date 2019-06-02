ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (ZBK) VP Sells $104,816.98 in Stock

ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (NYSE:ZBK) VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $104,816.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,227.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ZBK stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4344 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS Company Profile

There is no company description available for Zions Bancorporation NA.

