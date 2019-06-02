Zscaler (ZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Zscaler from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Zscaler stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.39 and a beta of 1.22. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $80.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $6,536,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,357 shares of company stock worth $23,287,433. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

