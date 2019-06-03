$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Capital Product Partners posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 542.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.93 million. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 59.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPLP. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Capital Product Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 342,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 508,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 78,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $22.57.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

