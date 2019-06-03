$0.61 EPS Expected for Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Hologic posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $818.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.02.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 6,830 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $318,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 12,306 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $585,888.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,259,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,158,065,000 after purchasing an additional 303,902 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,640,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,995,000 after purchasing an additional 100,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $641,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,715,000 after purchasing an additional 307,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,587,000 after purchasing an additional 69,596 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,058. Hologic has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

