$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Cincinnati Financial posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cincinnati Financial.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,645,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,355,324,000 after buying an additional 215,956 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $98.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $100.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.