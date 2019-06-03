-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on KALA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush set a $51.00 price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, Director Howard B. Rosen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,240 shares in the company, valued at $44,660.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 877.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.91. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

