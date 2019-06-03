$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dana Inc (DAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.95. Dana posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dana had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 price target on Dana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dana from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

In related news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $45,341.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $43,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dana by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Dana by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Dana by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,467,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,154,000 after acquiring an additional 63,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAN stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. 66,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,495. Dana has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

