$162.96 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (PODD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce sales of $162.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.20 million and the highest is $164.42 million. Insulet posted sales of $124.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $683.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.62 million to $688.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $805.66 million, with estimates ranging from $766.52 million to $835.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.66 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Insulet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.18.

In other news, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 27,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $2,571,626.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $408,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,462 shares of company stock worth $6,617,898. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 129,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 52,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 119,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,011,000.

PODD stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,642. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,195.40 and a beta of 1.12. Insulet has a 12-month low of $70.80 and a 12-month high of $111.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

