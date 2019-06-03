1,788,587 Shares in LiqTech International Inc (LIQT) Acquired by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,788,587 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000. LiqTech International accounts for about 1.7% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LiqTech International by 731.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,618 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 118,430 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,871,914 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in LiqTech International by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,085 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in LiqTech International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 466,962 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 70,813 shares during the period.

LIQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

LIQT stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. LiqTech International Inc has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

