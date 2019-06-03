1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (QTEC) Position Reduced by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

BMV:QTEC opened at $77.85 on Monday. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.00.

