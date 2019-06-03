$2.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) will announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.30. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $9.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $9.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.92 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 45.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 67,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.41, for a total value of $13,314,437.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total value of $814,062.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,718 shares of company stock worth $18,829,162. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $30,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,476. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.54. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $206.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

