203 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 135.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,081,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,478,000 after acquiring an additional 125,888 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 68.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 83,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 229,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $542,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $148.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.66. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $127.84 and a fifty-two week high of $154.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “203 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/203-shares-in-reinsurance-group-of-america-inc-rga-purchased-by-icon-wealth-partners-llc.html.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.