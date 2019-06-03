$39.86 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (TLRY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will announce $39.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the highest is $43.98 million. Tilray reported sales of $9.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 309.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $182.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.80 million to $201.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $414.45 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $603.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 43.71% and a negative net margin of 159.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Tilray from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital raised Tilray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

Tilray stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,637. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of -42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Tilray has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $300.00.

In related news, CRO Edward Wood Pastorius, Jr. sold 46,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $2,950,782.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Castaneda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $517,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,522,598. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 105.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

