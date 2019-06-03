4,195 Shares in Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Innospec by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

IOSP traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,837. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.07 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter. Innospec had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Innospec’s payout ratio is 20.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOSP. ValuEngine cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other Innospec news, VP Brian Watt sold 2,000 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $164,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 6,525 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $542,749.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,519,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,414 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

