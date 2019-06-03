7,537 Shares in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,647,000 after acquiring an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,990,000 after acquiring an additional 83,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 168,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.31 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.66.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 8,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $268,023.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $246,791.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,049.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,825 shares of company stock worth $548,805 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHEF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.42. 1,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $948.13 million, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $357.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/7537-shares-in-chefs-warehouse-inc-chef-acquired-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.