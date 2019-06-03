Absolute Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last Week (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $90,418.00 and approximately $4,320.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Absolute has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.76 or 0.01904053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00083328 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00329385 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00016005 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011532 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Absolute Profile

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 12,445,278 coins and its circulating supply is 11,913,250 coins. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

