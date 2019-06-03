Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSBW. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 2,590.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Debra Lynn Steck sold 30,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $1,466,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSBW shares. ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $47.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. FS Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.09). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.85%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

