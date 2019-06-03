Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers USA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Skechers USA by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers USA in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Skechers USA by 1,569.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skechers USA in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Skechers USA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

NYSE:SKX opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Skechers USA Inc has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Skechers USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 18,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $589,331.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 421,561 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,056.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $969,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,868 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,295 in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

