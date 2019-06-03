Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $6.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.38. 6,394,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,943,108. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $643,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $107,108.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,495,000 after acquiring an additional 840,171 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,247,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,649,000 after acquiring an additional 136,585 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,010,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,616,000 after acquiring an additional 245,074 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $347,929,000. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.5% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 6,007,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,547 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

