Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Nomura started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $1,103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,311,264 shares in the company, valued at $51,009,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $3,614,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 709,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,092,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,399 shares of company stock valued at $18,946,949 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $252,424,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,132 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,893,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,384 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,837,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $59,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.58. 145,521,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,199,852. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.18. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.