Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,926,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $97,108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,382,000 after purchasing an additional 547,246 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,568,000 after purchasing an additional 391,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,036,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,616,000 after purchasing an additional 372,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 48,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $5,554,821.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,359.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $396,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,798.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,851 shares of company stock worth $14,478,546. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

VEEV opened at $154.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.69 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 28.41%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/advisor-group-inc-has-3-96-million-holdings-in-veeva-systems-inc-veev.html.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.