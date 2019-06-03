Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $110,000 Holdings in AerCap Holdings (AER)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 4,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,332,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AER. Barclays set a $64.00 price objective on shares of AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of AER opened at $44.82 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. AerCap had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

