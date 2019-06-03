Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $152,000 Position in NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in NRG Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 41,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,715,490.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $43.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie set a $48.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.75.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

