AGCO Co. (AGCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on AGCO from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGCO to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $1,821,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,254.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $3,591,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 503,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,477,915.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,000 shares of company stock worth $16,217,780. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in AGCO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,029,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,563,000 after buying an additional 65,104 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,479,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,729,000 after buying an additional 354,441 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in AGCO by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,717,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,995,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AGCO by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,040,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,621,000 after buying an additional 22,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in AGCO by 2,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,742,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.14. 697,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AGCO has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

