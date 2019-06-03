AGF Investments Inc. Buys 157 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Henry Schein by 950.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 688,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 172,794 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 187,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $64,888.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSIC stock opened at $64.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

