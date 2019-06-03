Agilysys (AGYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Get Agilysys alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.57. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $83,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,087. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,687 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,141,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCSF Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 630,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilysys (AGYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.