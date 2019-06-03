Air Lease Corp (AL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

AL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of AL stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.04. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.91 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.50%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.30%.

In other news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 395,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $15,103,956.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,883,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $4,784,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,120,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 576,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,843,351. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 3,293.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,259,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $18,979,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,020,000 after purchasing an additional 538,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Air Lease by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,062,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,508,000 after purchasing an additional 495,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Air Lease by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,210,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,051 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.