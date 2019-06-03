Aircastle Limited (AYR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aircastle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Aircastle reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Aircastle had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYR. ValuEngine upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aircastle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aircastle in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Aircastle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aircastle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:AYR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,541. Aircastle has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Aircastle’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Aircastle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Aircastle news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $200,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at $157,089.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Aircastle by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Aircastle by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aircastle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Aircastle by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

