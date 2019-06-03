Ajo LP Has $153.41 Million Position in Popular Inc (BPOP)

Ajo LP cut its position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,942,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,656 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $153,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 18.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Popular by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Popular to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.20. Popular Inc has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.70 million. Popular had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

