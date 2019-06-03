AK Steel (AKS) Given a $2.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a $2.00 price objective on AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AK Steel from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AK Steel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Longbow Research cut shares of AK Steel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.77 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AK Steel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.05 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AK Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.82.

NYSE:AKS opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $550.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.73. AK Steel has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 61.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AK Steel will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

