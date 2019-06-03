Allen Holding Inc. NY Purchases 1,259 Shares of Square, Inc. (SQ)

Allen Holding Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for approximately 0.1% of Allen Holding Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Allen Holding Inc. NY’s holdings in Square were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $61.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,097.50, a P/E/G ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 3.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Square had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $7,969,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,793 shares in the company, valued at $29,518,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 608,865 shares of company stock worth $45,775,904. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

