Allen Investment Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NTG)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 380.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 492,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,347 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 80,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 72,692 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTG opened at $13.21 on Monday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $18.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Allen Investment Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NTG)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/allen-investment-management-llc-has-6-91-million-position-in-tortoise-midstream-energy-fund-inc-ntg.html.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.