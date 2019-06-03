Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 27,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Alphabet by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,399.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,361.50.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,103.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $766.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $36.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.32, for a total transaction of $106,383.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690 shares of company stock worth $830,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

