Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stake Raised by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 129.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,775.07 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,191.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi sold 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,701.56, for a total value of $98,690.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $24,295,428 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

