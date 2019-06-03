Ambrosus Market Capitalization Reaches $6.74 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $523,938.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Gatecoin and RightBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00377325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.13 or 0.02724336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000433 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00155316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, RightBTC, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Mercatox, Gatecoin, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

