Ameren Corp (AEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on Ameren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $1,067,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,874.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $90,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,184. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 3.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Ameren by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 104.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ameren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 25,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEE opened at $73.34 on Monday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.