American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1222 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

KORP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.29. 402,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,139. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.83 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/american-century-diversified-corporate-bond-etf-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-12-korp.html.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.