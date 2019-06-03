American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters has set its Q1 2019 guidance at $0.19-0.21 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.19-0.21 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEO opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $315,317.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $82,179.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,820 shares of company stock worth $3,151,706. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

