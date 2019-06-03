American International Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Progress Software Corp (PRGS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Progress Software by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,862,000 after buying an additional 65,237 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Progress Software by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Progress Software news, insider Anthony Murphy sold 932 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $42,862.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dimitre Taslakov sold 12,999 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,454.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,695 shares of company stock worth $3,918,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $40.96 on Monday. Progress Software Corp has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). Progress Software had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

