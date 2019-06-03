Analysts Anticipate ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2019

Wall Street brokerages predict that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.25). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 210.69% and a negative net margin of 370.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded ADMA Biologics to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.20. 838,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,839. The firm has a market cap of $234.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 2.39. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,064,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,258,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diag Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 54.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 81,003 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 118,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,192,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 58,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

