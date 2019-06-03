Analysts Anticipate ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.36 Million

Analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to announce sales of $354.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $359.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $349.57 million. ANGI Homeservices posted sales of $294.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ANGI Homeservices.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $303.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

ANGI Homeservices stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. 1,422,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,591. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,997 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $182,110.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,967 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $177,555.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,049,000 after buying an additional 133,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.