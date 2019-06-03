Analysts Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Brokerages expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) to announce $4.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.32 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $17.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $17.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.73 billion to $17.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on TEVA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.52.

In other news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $183,519.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,105.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,175 shares of company stock worth $263,144 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,248,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,130,000. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 12,248,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,866,000 after buying an additional 4,925,245 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6,156.1% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,658,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,414,000 after buying an additional 3,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,782,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,323,000 after buying an additional 1,968,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,520,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,406,860. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

